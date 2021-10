Master Chef, the culinary talent show produced by Shine Iberia for TVE, visited Benidorm to continue filming new installments of the programme.

The filming set was located in the emblematic Plaza del Castillo, between the Levante, Mal Pas and Poniente beaches, facing the Mediterranean.

Caption: Master Chef judges Pepe Rodríguez, Samantha Vallejo-Nágera and Jordi Cruz, mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, and chef Ricard Camarena.