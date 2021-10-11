Regional Football Roundup





LA NOSTRA CUP

The first Mediterranean Community Cup – La Nostra Copa will run throughout the season until June 12, 2022, with great incentives for participating teams.

“The 168 Second Regional teams registered in the tournament played the first phase on September 11 and 12, which consists of 84 eliminatory rounds,” said a FFCV spokesperson.

“The 115 First Regional teams and the 75 Preferent teams that have joined this historic first edition will gradually join the competition.

“The great attraction of La Nostra Copa lies in the participation of Second, First Regional and Preferent teams, with a single match format -except for the semi-finals.

“Another of the great motivations of this new competition lies in the cash prizes that the teams that overcome each round will receive.

“The winner of the final to be played at a neutral venue will qualify to play the Preliminary tie, that gives access to the Copa del Rey for the 2022/2023 season, among the 20 champions of the territorial categories from all over Spain,” added the FFCV spokesperson.

Monte La Nostra Cup tie penalty shoot-out win against Racing

CD Montesinos went into the hat for the next round of the La Nostra Cup following a penalty shoot out in the Derby tie against neighbours Racing San Miguel.

The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Sparks scoring the Racing goal.

Hosts Racing San Miguel went behind, when Monte netted a penalty through Damian to lead 0-1 at the interval.

In the second half, Racing pressed for an equaliser that came through Sparks, firing the ball into the net to level at 1-1 after 68 minutes.

The resultant spot-kicks saw Montesinos go through 2-4 on penalties.

Both teams suffered injuries in the tie, with Montesinos’s Damian leaving the pitch in the first half, and Racing’s Gabri also departing, with both players sustaining knee injuries.

San Miguel born Sergio’s sixth season at Racing

San Miguel born Sergio Ruiz Vicente is a key player in the Racing San Miguel squad for the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9, 2021-2022 season after finally renewing his contract.

“Sergio presents a versatile profile, contributing both in the defensive and offensive aspects of the team, although in recent years he has occupied positions up front,” said President Chema Valero.

“Sergio stands out for his strength, his dedication and his physical presence in each game.

“With his contract renewal, it is Sergio’s sixth season having joined in the 2015-2016 campaign, achieving promotion to 1st Regional.

“Both the coaching staff and the directive of Racing San Miguel have positively valued his incorporation to the team. “It was a priority since the beginning of the summer, but we could not close his contract renewal, due to work commitments.

“Now the situation has changed and we believe that he can contribute a lot.

“It would be a mistake not to renew a player of his characteristics, who is also a Sanmiguelero and knows well what it means to defend these colours”, added Racinguista President, Chema Valero.