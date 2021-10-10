



San Fulgencio has launched an information campaign on the municipal Padrón and residency applications aimed at foreign citizens who are residing in the municipality. Darren Parmenter, the councillor for International Relations, said that it will dispel many of the myths that surround it, which can often lead to a reluctance to register.

Ribera Salud, the private management company that has successfully operated Torrevieja Hospital, says goodbye after 15 years of success, to the uncertain relief of the Valencian Department of Health. However it also leaves the hospital, that it once said was the best in Spain, in a condition that is a long way from that situation.