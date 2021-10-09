Torrevieja U3A Craft Fair in aid of the Stroke Association





Torrevieja U3A will be holding its first ever dedicated Craft Fair on Wednesday 10th November.

The fair will be open to visitors from 1100 until 1500 thus giving exhibitors plenty of time to arrive beforehand and set up their stalls and for visitors to browse at their leisure. It will be held in the grounds of the Los Angeles Restaurant in Torrevieja.

Food and drink will be available on site from the restaurant facilities so why not come along and have a good day out.

The fair will be open to all and sundry. You do not need to be a member of the U3A to be able to take part.

The cost of a table to show your goods will be only €5.

Book early in order to ensure your place at the Fair.

Anybody wishing to exhibit, or requiring further information, should contact the Social team by email on torreviejau3asocialteam@gmail.com.

All profits from the table hire will be donated to the Torrevieja U3A Presidents charity which is the local branch of the Stroke Association.

Should anybody require more information about Torrevieja U3A, or wish to join the association, then there will be members circulating at the fair who will be able to assist. Alternatively, you can visit our website torreviejau3a.org where you can find out all that we have to offer.

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer