No let up for the RBL Concert Band





‘The last eighteen months have been very difficult for many, including the Royal British Legion Concert Band, which has had to cancel the majority of concerts/musical events and rehearsals, but it is hoped that with the onset of Christmas we can return to a more normal way of life.

The band continues to grow and has recruited more musicians in the woodwind and brass sections and recently performed for three nights at the Oasis Restaurant at the Torrevieja branch RBL centenary celebrations.

There are many bookings in the diary the next of which is the poppy appeal launch in Benidorm on Saturday 16th.October. During that same evening the band will be playing at the RBL Benidorm branch Centenary Gala Dinner in the Marina Hotel.

The following evening the band will play at the Alicante Branch Centenary Ball in the Caseta Nova Hotel, Castalla.

In November it will play at the Torrevieja branch Remembrance services on Thursday 11th and then in Mil Palmeras three days later.

Carol concerts are scheduled for December including the very popular Carols in the Square in Torrevieja on Friday 10th December. Dates are still to be arranged for a concert in Zenia Boulevard and in Pilar de la Horadada.

As ever the band continues to look for more musicians to join in the string, woodwind and brass sections.

If you are interested please contact Graham Robinson at email robinsongraham256@googlemail.com or telephone 658 663 846, alternatively come along to one of our rehearsals. The band rehearses in the basement of the Sophia Wellness Centre, Cabo Roig every Thursday afternoon between 3pm.and 6pm, you will be made very welcome.