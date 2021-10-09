Mojácar Municipal Band To Hold A Christmas Concert





The Mojácar Municipal Music Band, under the baton of its director Miguel Ángel Miranda, is preparing a special performance for Christmas, and for which it is asking for the collaboration of residents who want to be part of this project.

The Mojácar Municipal Band usually offers a highly-anticipated Christmas concert for this special time of year, which is attended by a large audience, always enjoying the superb performances of its young musicians.

This year Miguel Ángel Miranda is preparing a surprise which will be something different and which will get a smile, especially from the very youngest, to end what has been a difficult year due to the pandemic and the health restrictions.

Without being able to reveal many details, the Municipal Band directorship is requesting the collaboration of all residents who want to participate in some way: making costumes, decorations, make-up, hair, even singing or dancing.

It would be for a musical called “Noche Mágica” (Magic Night), with music, singing and dancing live, in which the all-time greatest hits of children’s entertainment will be performed. It’s an original script, related to the best-known tunes and stories which have made several generations of young and old dream.

Mojácar Council Culture and Festivities Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, also calls on local residents to get involved in this project, and hopes there will be a good response.

Traditionally, most of Mojácar’s residents take part, in one way or another, in the plays which were staged in what was the first theatre in Almería province.

Anyone who is interested can ask for more information from the Municipal Music School in the afternoon.