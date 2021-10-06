



Volunteers from the Torrevieja Civil Protection Detachment were on duty in Rojales to collaborate in the organisation of the 17th Edition of the 10km and 5km ‘Ciudad de Rojales’.

A spectacular event in Cuevas del Rodeo de Rojales ‘Surround You’ saw a plethora of people in attendance that featured itineraries of the different Caves, an exhibition of the Sala Mengolero and an acclaimed and very well received performance by Paco Escudero and Fraskito with their ‘Me Queda La Palabra’, a tribute to Miguel Hernández.

Los Montesinos 2021 Queens crowned at the Vega Baja town’s annual October Fiestas. Image Diario de la Vega