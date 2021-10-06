



By Andrew Atkinson

Rotary clubs in both Orihuela and Guardamar have benefitted from 110 tonnes of food worth €600,000 for animal shelters, donated in the Vega Baja, to be distributed across Spain.

The Rotary Clubs of Orihuela, Guardamar del Segura and e-Club del Mediterráneo are part of the Rotary SOS Animals project.

Beneficiaries include Orihuela shelter and re-homing facility Asoka, with 6,000 kg of cat and dog food donated.

President of the Rotary Club Orihuela, Ángel Barrientos, said: “The donation could not come at a better time following a rise in the the number of abandoned or neglected animals over the last six months, leaving shelters overwhelmed.

“The fantastic gift will benefit thousands of animals for several months.”

Shelters that will receive a share of the food have been selected by the Rotarians.

Urgent requests for help can be made, provided supplies are still available, by sending a message through the Rotary SOS Animals Facebook page.

Alicante’s Department of Animal Health and Protection report the Covid pandemic has lead to a rise in animal abandonment.

339 cats, dogs, horses and birds were rescued during January-July 2021 in the city.

The department reported a rise in adoptions, with 203 having found a new home.

Lorca company Alpha Spirit has donated the food. Castillo Trans company is providing the logistics to distribute across Spain.