



By Andrew Atkinson

Olympic medalist Madrid born star Adriana Cerezo, silver at the Tokyo Games, attended the Spanish junior and pre-cadet Taekwando Championships in Cartagena at the Palacio de los Deportes.

Toldeo Taekwando Club representatives of Catalunya, duo Marcos Aguilar u16 and Marti Navas U15s both won Gold medals.

Speaking to The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader from Los Narejos 4* Hotel in Los Alcázares, Marcus said: “On behalf of myself and Marti we are very proud of both being first in our categories, representing Toldeo Taekwando Club Catalunya.”

Spanish junior champion Carla Rebollo Clemente and Irene Ferriols Barroso also competed in Cartagena, along with Saúl Moreno Fuentes and Rafael Llorente Sánchez under the helm of Taekwando

Technical director Kim Man Young, based at Los Alcázares, prior Championship that attracted 1,000 participants.

“We have references from most of the territorial federations, who have told us that the students are almost overwhelmed by the increase in the number of girls and boys who want to practice Taekwando,” said President of the Federation Jesús Castellanos.