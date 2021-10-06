



We are pleased to announce that we have launched our new charity shop in Calpe. Cuidando a Calpe, Tienda la Caridad – Caring for Calpe. Charity Shop. Due to changes in the structure of our organisation and to comply with all the latest rules and regulations that we must adhere to, we have formed our new organisation.

We are located in the premises of the Original Charity Shop, Galerias Azul Mar, Av. Gabriel Miró, 9, 03710 Calpe, Alicante.

Ana Sala, Mayoress of Calpe, kindly attended the opening ceremony to cut the ribbon and officially open the shop. In attendance were local councillors and representatives of the organisations that we support

We made donations to Cruz Roja and Caritas of 1500 euros each to enable them to provide essential services of food and support to those most vulnerable in our local community of Calpe.

Our dedicated amazing team of volunteers will continue the fantastic work and achievements of our predecessors, who have worked tirelessly for nearly over 20 years raising funds in excess of 325,000 euros, donating funds that have benefited good causes within our local community.

Our mission is to continue to support our local community and to build from the foundation that the Charity Shop of Calpe has worked so hard to achieve.

We will help those in need, and with the current crisis because of the Pandemic, our work has never been more important.

We would like to offer a heartfelt thanks for the donations from our wonderful supporters and our ever loyal customers

These are challenging and uncertain times, but we feel confident that as a charitable organisation and as a community, we can get through this together; with continued public donations of good quality clothes, bric-à-brac and household items and the support of our many customers.

We will provide a Covid safe shopping experience whilst raising funds for local causes and those most affected by the pandemic.