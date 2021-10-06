International Oceanman at Benidorm





By Andrew Atkinson

Miguel Bou and Chloe Lara Segura, from Club Anibe Benidorm, both won in the middle distance in the 2021 Oceanman.

600 swimmers from 30 nationals participated in the Oceanman, an international open water event staged in Benidorm.

Oceanman three modalities comprised 10k, 5k and 1.5 kilometers, with swimmers facing a most demanding test that started from Mal Pas beach, with a 10k route leading the participants to circle the island to face rough seas.

After 2 hours, 25 minutes the first classified winner was Italian Igor Piovesan, crossing the finishing line.

Minutes later Ceri Edwars stepped on the podium, third classified in the general classification and winner in the female modality.

In the middle distance men’s category Club Anibe Benidorm Miguel Bou, won after covering the 5k with the best time, ahead of 280 participants.

The 5k female modality was Chloe Lara Segura from Club Anibe Benidorm.

Diego Cortés, from the Benidorm Swimming Club, took the podium of the middle distance in the Master 60 category, finishing in second.

After passing through Benidorm, the Oceanman heads to Russia, Turkey and Cyprus, the last tests of the Oceanman 2021 being held in Europe.