



By Andrew Atkinson

The Mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera along with the president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), Mario Urrea Mallebrera, Government delegate in the Region of Murcia, José Vélez Fernández, and technical director of the CHS, Carlos Javier Marco García, visited works being undertaken on the D7 channel to minimise flooding in the Alcazareño municipality.

“These works were requested after the first floods in December 2016 and are finally a reality,” said Mayor Pérez Cervera.

“I want to thank Mario Urrea for the commitment shown for the expansion of the D7 channel and that very soon all the residents of the Alcazareño municipality will be able to see it finished,” he said.

President of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, Mario Urrea Mallebrera said: “I thank all the workers of the CHS, who after the DANA episodes, made a huge effort to recover the hydraulic public domain and infrastructures with a figure of €46 million to have the environment in the best possible conditions for citizens.”

Government delegate in the Region, José Vélez Fernández said: “it is a special day, because we are facing the plan for adaptation to climate change that the Government of Spain has launched with a special awareness, since they know the suffering that all the citizens of this area are living.

“That is why the central government has a clear commitment to solving the problems that this situation is causing in the area where we are ”.

The technical director of the CHS, Carlos Javier Marco García, explained in great depth the expansion of the D7 channel, and presented three new actions to minimise future floods in the municipality.

After the press conference, the authorities visited the works to assess the status of the expansion being undertaken on channel D7 and spoke with different technicians and workers belonging to the Segura Hydrographic Confederation.

The work is intended to recover the hydraulic capacity, from 18.78 m3/s to 61.76 m3/s in the medium term, in order to avoid heavy rainwater flow to the urban area of ​​the municipality of Los Alcazares, one of the towns most affected when torrential rains occur.

Captions: Mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), Mario Urrea Mallebrera, Government delegate in the Region of Murcia, José Vélez Fernández and technical director of the CHS, Carlos Javier Marco García.