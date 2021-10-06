



The Church of England Chaplaincy of Ss Peter and Paul, Torrevieja celebrated its Harvest Festival on Sunday 3rd October at La Siesta Church.

Members of the congregation brought gifts of non-perishable food items which were blessed at the end of the Mass and then taken to Reach Out in Torrevieja.

Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC, the Church of England Priest, said: We had a very happy Sunday morning singing favourite harvest hymns and praising God for the gift of food we receive. The congregation were very generous in their food collection which we placed around the altar.

Liz Shouksmith, one of the members of the congregation, also works for Reach Out in Torrevieja. “Liz has had a long association with Reach Out and we are aware of the great need in Torrevieja so Liz´s enthusiasm for Reach Out really inspired a great response,” said Father Seabrook.

“The Pandemic has further underlined the great need in our local communities. People so easily forget the struggles of those who live all around us. That need is real indeed,” continued Father Seabrook.

After the church service, members of the congregation enjoyed lunch together in El Chaparral.

Father Seabrook concluded “After eighteen months we are finally beginning to go back to what we could do before the Pandemic. We are so grateful for our church life especially now we can have our times of fellowship again.”

The Church of England has services at La Siesta Church, Calle Granados on 1st and 3rd Sundays at 1130 and the Saturdays before 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays of the month at 1700. For more information call 693 932 438 or go to @anglicantorrevieja on Facebook.

“We are always pleased to see returning and new friends,” said Father Seabrook.