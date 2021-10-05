



As a student, you need all the help you can get to succeed. And a lot of that help can come in the form of tech. With the right technology, you will be able to nail your assignments and keep on top of your workload. Here is the most useful tech for students.

L aptop

Obviously, you need a laptop to study and complete assignments, and it’s probably the most important piece of tech for students. You can use your laptop to take notes in lectures and seminars.

Most lecturers and professors will provide notes after their classes, but you should definitely invest in a laptop to take your own with you just in case the lecturer is unable to offer any information regarding this. You can find some great student laptops at Lenovo.com.

External hard drives and flash drive

If you’re using your laptop as a hard drive, you need an external hard drive or flash drive to back up all those notes. You never know when the file on your laptop might corrupt, and it’s always a great idea to have a backup copy of everything. Hard drives are much cheaper now than they used to be. You can pick up a 1TB external hard drive for as little as $80.

Bluetooth speaker

Whether you’re listening to music or watching movies, a good-quality Bluetooth speaker will always be an asset. Once again, the sound quality is really important, so be sure to research before you buy. Nothing worse than having to crank up the volume just to hear your favorite songs or watching a movie and hearing muffled voices!

Noise-canceling headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are great for when you just want to relax with some music or watch TV. It’s never great being interrupted by people around you, so noise-canceling technology can be a real lifesaver. And if you have an annoying roommate who likes to chat when you’re trying to concentrate, this might be the perfect time to use that technology.

Battery pack

If you’re always on the go, a good phone and laptop battery pack will be beneficial. If your education involves a lot of field trips and lectures held off-campus, having access to a power source could make all the difference between catching up on that assignment before it’s due or not.

Printer

You can buy cheap printers now, and they’re really affordable. It might be a good idea to invest in a printer for printing out those notes and assignments that your lecturer asks you to hand in.

Smartwatch

Smartwatches can keep reminders and notifications from your phone on hand. And not only that, you can even read full text messages and respond to them as well. Some smartwatches will also notify you of an impending event or deadline and allow you to view it straight away.

Projector

If you have to give a presentation, the projector is your best friend. You can hook up your laptop or tablet and project an image on the screen so everyone in the room can see it. It’s easier than trying to hover over everyone’s shoulders just to show them that memo that they need to see!