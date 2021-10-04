



After an absence of a year, there being no festivities in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the three fiesta Queens were elected on Saturday evening at the start of the Pilar de la Horadada Patron Saint Festivities

Almudena Ramos Albaladejo was elected Queen of the Patron Saint Festivities, the Infant Queen is Aitana Sáez Punzano, and the Absent Queen, who represents those Pilareños who live abroad, is Clara Martínez Romero.

In a ceremony that was presented by Alejandro Paredes, all of the queen’s were chosen by ballot

Alejandro described the occasion as a magical gala, full of feeling and more special than ever, a tribute to the past of Pilar and an event that will serve as a restart activity after everything we have experienced.

The gala concluded with a free musical performance by the Mexican artiste Luis Miguel.