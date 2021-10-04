



CD Horadada Thiar defeated The Warriors Burnham 8-1 with Juanpe and Soria both bagging hat-tricks, along with goals by Botià and Zamo in the Valencia 2nd Regional G16 to move into third place.

Monte defeated Dolores

CD Montesinos defeated Sporting Dolores CF 3-2 away in a five goal thriller in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9.

Dolores took the lead in the opening minute, with Monte levelling after five minutes through Arturo.

The visitors netted on 16 minutes to lead at the interval 1-2. In the second half Paco increased Montesinos’s lead at 1-3, with Dolores reducing the deficit to 2-3 deep into added time.

CF Sporting San Fulgencio defeated CF Sporting Albatera 2-0. Atletico de Catral gained a 2-1 away win at CD Cox, with Cox dropping to thirteen in the table placings.