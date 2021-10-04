CD Horadada Thiar defeated The Warriors Burnham 8-1 with Juanpe and Soria both bagging hat-tricks, along with goals by Botià and Zamo in the Valencia 2nd Regional G16 to move into third place.

Monte defeated Dolores

CD Montesinos defeated Sporting Dolores CF 3-2 away in a five goal thriller in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9.

Dolores took the lead in the opening minute, with Monte levelling after five minutes through Arturo.

CD Montesinos line-up in 3-2 away win at Sporting Dolores. Photo: FMSC.

The visitors netted on 16 minutes to lead at the interval 1-2. In the second half Paco increased Montesinos’s lead at 1-3, with Dolores reducing the deficit to 2-3 deep into added time.

CF Sporting San Fulgencio defeated CF Sporting Albatera 2-0. Atletico de Catral gained a 2-1 away win at CD Cox, with Cox dropping to thirteen in the table placings.

