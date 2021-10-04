



Studio32 Musical Theatre Company are pleased to announce that rehearsals for our next production are well in advance and promises to be a fantastic show.

Rehearsals for this show started way back in January 2020, but due to COVID everything came to a halt. Tickets for this show purchased in 2020 are still valid for the day shown on the ticket.

One of the main storylines is the love affair between US Marine officer Lt Joe Cable and a young Tonkinese native girl Liat.

Lt Cable is torn between his life back home in the US and what his life could be if he marries Liat. Lt Cable is played by Philip Wilson and Liat is played by Paige Charleton. (Both pictured)

The show which will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre, Wednesday 24th to Saturday 27th of November with the performances starting at 7:30pm.

Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros and can be obtained by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or by calling Philip on 602 617 848.