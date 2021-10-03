



The train three times every week, first thing in the morning in the park across from my front door, so I can hardly miss them, Grupo La Zenia, a delightful crowd of girls who take their fitness very seriously.

Page three features a story about their location and installation of billboards in the coastal areas of the Vega Baja which has always been chaotic and an eyesore. Highway legislation expressly prohibits this type of advertising, where it is forbidden to advertise on any site that is visible from national roads, in general any advertisement that can distract drivers but they are still going up in their dozens.

Thankfully, at long last, the Torrevieja council now appears to have taken the problem “on board.”