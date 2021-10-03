



After the public success of the previous routes, and coinciding with the anniversary of the birth of Miguel Hernández, on October 30, 1910, the Department of Tourism has organised tourist routes that will revolve around the Orihuela poet.

All of the walks will start in Orihuela city with the tourist information office being the meeting point for next Friday’s Legends tour starting at 8pm. It will be the same meeting time and point on the following day for a dramatized walk.

Other walks will take place every Friday and Saturday during the month ending with a tribute to Hernández on Saturday, October 30, his anniversary.

Anyone withing to take part in any of these routes must make a reservation at www.orihuelaturística.es because places are limited.