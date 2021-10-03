



A COMPETITION has been launched to name a cute young guide dog puppy.

As part of a campaign to support the ONCE Foundation for Guide Dogs (FOPG), Specsavers Ópticas is running the competition during the month of October. One lucky winner will have the honour of naming the guide dog puppy, as well as winning a hamper of prizes. This will include a voucher for a pair of designer sunglasses, a selection of goodies from the charity, a certificate, and a photo of the puppy.

Jorge Martínez de Lizarduy Araico, from Specsavers Ópticas Benidorm comments: ‘We are really looking forward to receiving some great name suggestions for FOPG’s next litter of puppies. Names must start with the letter N, be short and easy for the dogs to hear and can’t be people’s names. Please tell us what name you have chosen and why you have chosen it. They can be for female or male dogs. We’ll select our favourite at the end of October and announce our lucky winner and their chosen name.’

The competition, which is free to enter, runs throughout Blindness Awareness Month in October. To enter the competition, follow Specsavers Ópticas on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and send them a message with your answer, or comment on the competition post. Alternatively, you can email your entry to paul.ainsworth@specsavers.com, or fill in a paper entry form at one of the Specsavers Ópticas stores.

Specsavers Ópticas in Guardamar have a raffle running in store until the end of November to raise money for the charity. Simply donate 1€ or more to the ONCE Foundation for Guide Dogs in store and be entered into the raffle to win a prize basket of dog treats, a dog toy and chocolates for the owner. The winner will be announced at the beginning of December.

The competition and raffle is being organised as part of Specsavers Ópticas’ campaign to raise 5,000€ for FOPG by the end of 2021 and to raise awareness of the tireless work they do. The Foundation breeds, trains and delivers more than 100 guide dogs every year to people who have severe visual impairment across Spain. They provide these guide dogs free of charge thanks to the support of ONCE and companies and individuals such as Specsavers Ópticas and their clients who pull together to raise funds for this worthy cause.

The work of this Foundation is essential for blind or severely visually impaired people to live as independently as possible. Going from walking with a cane to walking with a guide dog represents a great improvement in their mobility, substantially increasing the speed and safety of their movements, which enables them to integrate better into the community and lead fuller lives.

To breed, train and place a guide dog with someone, costs approximately €40,000 and today there are more than 400 blind people waiting for a guide dog in Spain. Fundraising actions like this are a great help to provide as many guide dogs as possible for people who really need them.

Specsavers Ópticas is located in Javea, Calpe, Benidorm, Torrevieja, La Zenia and Guardamar on the Costa Blanca and they are fundraising for FOPG in store until the end of the year. Visit your nearest opticians to enter the competition or make a donation. Find out more at www.specsavers.es.