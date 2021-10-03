



People certainly ‘put on their glitz’ on Saturday 25th Sept at the Marina Bar, Calle de las Rosas

Torrevieja for the charity event “Puttin On The Glitz” It was all in aid of The Stroke Association Spain and was the first event for the charity to be organized by well known fund raisers David & Lorraine Whitney and it raised 441 Euros for the charity.. A delicious two course meal, Raffle, Tombola and Quiz ensured the evening went by smoothly with the addition of prizes for the best dressed man and woman.

Paul Owen, founder of the Stroke Association, was there to outline the charity’s work and it’s importance and was thrilled with the support shown for the event.

A big thank you must go to all the many people who generously donated items and to Lynne Smith who at short notice conjured up a dreamy gateau

for the raffle and to Mary Terry Flynn for her generous donation of a voucher for afternoon tea for two at the bar. Thanks to Rita and Dave of the Marina Bar for their continued charity support and to their team of brilliant workers at the bar.

The next event on David & Lorraine’s event calendar will be the popular Christmas Fayre on Saturday afternoon the 20th.November again for The Stroke Association .