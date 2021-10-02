Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 2 October, 2021

Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 02 October 2021
Irish Lotto Results
12
17
18
21
33
37
23
Plus 1 Lotto Results
01
22
24
26
30
47
07
Plus 2 Lotto Results
12
13
14
20
31
44
43
Jackpot (€): €19,060,800
Lotto Plus Raffle: 2520
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 06 October 2021
€19,060,800

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 19,060,8000Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 826,3922€ 1,652,784
Match 5€ 1,61752€ 84,084
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 164129€ 21,156
Match 4€ 522,644€ 137,488
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 243,729€ 89,496
Match 3€ 945,786€ 412,074
Match 2 plus Bonus*€335,517€ 106,551

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0002€ 10,000
Match 5€ 50055€ 27,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 50137€ 6,850
Match 4€ 202,404€ 48,080
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 103,673€ 36,730
Match 3€ 341,769€ 125,307
Match 2 plus Bonus*€235,873€ 71,746

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5001€ 2,500
Match 5€ 25038€ 9,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 25113€ 2,825
Match 4€ 102,342€ 23,420
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 53,034€ 15,170
Match 3€ 341,454€ 124,362
Match 2 plus Bonus*€228,142€ 56,284

