Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 2 October, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 02 October 2021

Irish Lotto Results

12 17 18 21 33 37 23

Plus 1 Lotto Results

01 22 24 26 30 47 07

Plus 2 Lotto Results

12 13 14 20 31 44 43

Jackpot (€): €19,060,800

Lotto Plus Raffle: 2520

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Wednesday 06 October 2021

€19,060,800

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 19,060,800 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 826,392 2 € 1,652,784 Match 5 € 1,617 52 € 84,084 Match 4 plus Bonus € 164 129 € 21,156 Match 4 € 52 2,644 € 137,488 Match 3 plus Bonus € 24 3,729 € 89,496 Match 3 € 9 45,786 € 412,074 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 35,517 € 106,551

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 2 € 10,000 Match 5 € 500 55 € 27,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 137 € 6,850 Match 4 € 20 2,404 € 48,080 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 3,673 € 36,730 Match 3 € 3 41,769 € 125,307 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 35,873 € 71,746

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 1 € 2,500 Match 5 € 250 38 € 9,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 113 € 2,825 Match 4 € 10 2,342 € 23,420 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 3,034 € 15,170 Match 3 € 3 41,454 € 124,362 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 28,142 € 56,284

How to play the Irish Lotto