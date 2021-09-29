



Specsavers Ópticas in Javea and Calpe have collected an estimated 30,000 pairs of glasses for the Calpe & Benissa Lions Club since they started collecting in 2006.

The President of Calpe & Benissa Lions, Carole Saunders, picked up the latest collection of 12 boxes from the Javea store recently. This contained an estimated 2,000 pairs of glasses, donated by customers and local residents.

These glasses were then sent to the Melvin Jones Glasses Recycling Plant in San Vincente de Raspaig. Once there, they are cleaned and sorted by volunteers from Elche and Alfaz del Pi Lions Clubs, before being sent to people with limited access to optical supplies around the world.

Carole Saunders explains why this is so important. ‘It’s vital to have the support of companies such as Specsavers as there are so many people around the world where having glasses is considered a luxury.

Without glasses, these people struggle with education and their jobs, so donating your old glasses really does make an enormous difference to people’s lives. We are very grateful to the team at Specsavers Ópticas in Javea and Calpe, and all their customers for the continued support to allow us to help people in need all over the world.’

To take part in the campaign, drop off your old glasses in the stores in Avenida del Pla 125, Edificio Caribe, Local 6, Javea, or in Avenida Ejércitos Españoles No. 6, Edificio Apolo VII, Local 22, Calpe. The Calpe & Benissa Lions also have a charity shop in Calpe, on Avenida Pintor Sorrolla, 15, Edificio Pueblo where you can drop off any second-hand items of clothing.

They are also looking for new members and volunteers to support their different projects. If you are interested in finding out more call 639 637 520 or email calcalpe@gmail.com. To find your nearest Specsavers Ópticas visit www.specsavers.es