



Betting on horses has been a pastime for many amateur and professional gamblers for hundreds of years. Nothing compares to the excitement of watching the horses come down the backstretch with your chosen horse picking up pace and making a last-minute dash for the lead.

Fans are screaming, and jockeys are leading their horses to victory—a truly amazing sight. Whether you have been to the track before or not, you probably know that horse racing and betting are a much favoured combination by many. From bet types to horse racing fixtures, you can learn a lot about the game, either at the tracks or by placing a bet on horse racing online.

Read on to learn about horse racing betting tips.

Horse Racing Betting Strategy

Jockey Experience is Important

Horse racing is a lot different than betting on esports or other types of sports betting. For starters, there is a person on top of the horse steering it around the track. Some amateur horse racing bettors place all their weight into examining and researching the horse and forget that the jockey also holds relevance and importance.

Here is what to look for when researching a jockey:

Their history. Are they a winning jockey? Have they been winning recently?

Their specific experience with the actual horse and the track they are racing.

The jockey’s experience on a track is presumably the most significant portion of this research. All the tracks indeed look similar, but they are not all the same. An experienced jockey who has run a particular track multiple times will know the ins and outs of the track.

Make sure you research the jockeys before making a betting decision. Study their personal record and then their history and knowledge with the horse they are on and the track they are racing.

Check the Horse’s History

When thinking about placing a bet on horse racing, you may want to research the star of the show before you do so.

Reading into a horse’s experience and record will give you a clearer insight and their likelihood of winning the race. Now, things may still change over the course of the race, but this study will make sure you choose the horse that is more likely to win.

After doing so, you will also want to look at the condition of the horse. Have they been overworked lately or given adequate rest? Questions like this will help you assess their current condition and how possible it is for them to take over the race.

You will also want to look at the horse’s running style. They can be:

Front-runners

These horses like to go hard and lead the way right from the beginning of the race.

Stalkers

These horses leave the gate well but are not determined to get to the front.

Closers

These horses start off slow but can cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time.

Make sure you also check the horse racing betting odds for a more informed decision.

Not All Tracks are Created Equally

If you have ever watched any form of racing before, it can be visible that not all tracks are created equally. It is also proven that certain contestants manage to do better on different tracks. Not only are there varying lengths of races, but there are also varying surfaces to run that differ because of dirt, turf, and synthetic. Varying weather conditions such as temperature, humidity, ground saturation can also affect the overall outcome of the race.

These are all important factors that should be studied and researched in order to conduct a well-informed decision before placing a bet.

Research the Owner

Certain horse owners really know how to get the job done. While it may not be a viable resource to look into, horse owners are much more valuable research material than bettors realise. The owners are the primary caretakers of the horses. They decided how much money is being spent on the horse and how well they are being treated—from the quality of food to their lodging and their training. The owners choose who trains their horse, and the quality of the trainer surely makes a big difference.

You Can Bet Multiple Horses in the Same Race

A lot of new bettors think that they must place all their cash into one bet or one horse. In horse betting, you have the option to choose on more than one horse to vary your options. You can spread out your bet money onto many options and gain back some winnings.

Learn the Different Types of Bets

Horse betting is not very broad, they keep it simple with only two major categories.

Win, Place

Win, place, and show bets are one of the simplest horse racing bets. With each bet, you pick a horse, and if they finish in the correct position, then you win. For example, if you bet a horse to win the race, then they will have to win the race for you to win the bet.

A place bet is a bet for a horse to finish in the first few places. The exact number of places depends on the type of race and number of runners. The racecard will clearly show the number of places that get paid before the race. Meaning, if the horse you place the bet on finishes in the top defined places, you win your bet.

Exotic Betting

Exotic bets are where you get to place your bet on more than one horse during a race. There are different types of exotic bets.

Trifecta

In the trifecta bet, you will be picking the top three.

Superfecta

In the superfecta, you will be picking the top four horses in a given race.

Daily Double

A daily double bet is where you pick the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3

In the pick 3 bet, you will be picking the winner for three races in a row.

Wheel Betting

Wheel bets use the above bet types, but allow bettors to bet more horses than the bet calls for.

Horse betting is a fun game to watch and bet on. Make sure you conduct all the necessary research and analyse the different horse racing betting sites such as VBET, before doing any type of betting.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. BeGambleAware.org