



Andrew Atkinson talks to Freddie ‘parrot face’ Davies, comedian, actor and TV star who rose to fame after appearing on Opportunity Knocks in 1964, who returns to the stage at the Stockport Plaza on October 10.

A LEGEND in his own right, Freddie Davies, 84, ranks amongst one of Britain’s all-time greats – with a career spanning six decades.

Freddie, who is starring alongside Amanda Barrie, Melvyn Hayes and Anita Harris at the Stockport Plaza on October 10, said: “It’s for Talking Pictures, a TV Channel devoted to old, vintage films and television programmes.”

Joke

“I was arguing with my wife because I’m thinking of going to Spain for my holidays. She wants to come with me!”

Freddie who starred in films ‘Funny Bones’ in 1995 and ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ returned to Britain after a spell in America, appearing in TV shows Heartbeat, Casualty, Last Of The Summer Wine and Preston Front.

After his National Service in the Royal Pay Corps he became a stand up comedian in 1958 at Butlin’s, moving onto the Cabaret circuit in 1964.

Joke

“In the current crisis, if you look like your passport photo, your not fit enough to travel”!

Freddie, who starred on Saturday Night at the London Palladium, The Des O’Connor Show, The Tom Jones Show, The Bachelors Show and Blackpool Night Out, is looking forward to appearing at Stockport Plaza.

Amanda Barrie, actress who played Alma Halliwell in Coronation Street, starred in Carry On Films and TV Drama Bad Girls; Melvyn Hayes, actor, starred in BBC sitcom It Ain’t Half Hot Mum; Anita Harris, actress, singer and entertainer who had 60s Chart hits, starred in Carry On Films, Follow That Camel and Carry On Doctor.

Joke

“Last time I was in Spain my luggage got lost, luckily a sniffer dog found it”

With a combination age of 335 years, Freddie, 84, Amanda Barrie, 86, Melvyn Hayes, 86, and Anita Harris, 79, feature at Stockport Plaza in a show of nostalgia, with lost short films and Pathè News Reels.

“Talking Pictures do two days filming, celebrating the dedication to this cause and it usually attracts over 1,500 in the day.

“I’m doing an interview and a short performance, plus selling my Autobiography Funny Bones:My Life In Comedy,” added Freddie.