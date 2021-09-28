Essential medical check-ups in men over 45 years of age





Medical check-ups are critical to health. This type of check-ups not only serve to know the state of our body, but also allow early detection of diseases that do not present symptoms.

Another benefit of having regular check-ups is to prevent some diseases from becoming chronic, as well as increasing the chances of treatment and cure.

Cardiovascular diseases, cancer and respiratory pathologies are the three main causes of mortality of Spanish men. In many cases, death could have been prevented if preventive care had been performed.

While in adolescence the revisions related to sexual health (sexually transmitted diseases, infections …), in the elderly we focus more on bone, cardiovascular, digestive and urological problems. In this case, the specialists of Quirónsalud Torrevieja explain which revisions are essential from the age of 45.

Medical check-ups for men from the age of 45

Prostate antigen test (prostate cancer) or PSA test. “Recommended every 2 years, except if there is a family history of prostate cancer, in these cases a check-up is advised more frequently,” explain from the urology service of Quirónsalud Torrevieja.

Gastroesophageal endoscopy. An annual test is recommended for those men who have reflux or other gastrointestinal

Recommended every 10 years, unless there is a family history of colon cancer.

On the other hand, the cardiology experts of Quirónsalud Torrevieja advise greater cardiovascular control and recommend performing a stress test and an echocardiogram. “Another point to watch from the age of 45,” the specialists emphasize, “is type 2 diabetes, since it is in this period when this disease begins to manifest itself.”

5 tips to improve your health and quality of life

Taking into account that cardiological pathologies are the main cause of death in men in Spain, experts insist that “hypertension and cholesterol controls should also be more exhaustive from the age of 45, since the risk is higher”.

To avoid cardiological pathologies, the key is to lead a healthy lifestyle. From Quirónsalud Torrevieja they offer us some simple tips to avoid this type of pathologies.

No smoking.

Avoid alcoholic beverages.

Exercise regularly.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Eat a balanced diet. Avoid processed meats and sugary drinks in favour of legumes, fruits, and vegetables.

Applying these simple tips will improve your overall health.

Finally, experts recall the importance of other types of check-ups or check-ups once a year, such as ophthalmological, auditory and dental. So how to get vaccinated against the flu, from the age of 65, to avoid any type of complication.

