



Racing San Miguel juvenile continued their journey through the league with a firm step with a victory against Racing Playas – winning 7-0.

Goals through Roberto, Roberto Carlos, Abraham, Charly (2), Amine and Youssef secured the points.

The Sanmigueleros team showed their technical and physical superiority from the first minute, against a retracted Playas and defending in a low block to try to grow from behind.

However, despite the closure of the premises and the slow pace of the game, Racing managed to reach the rival area without excessive complications and create danger.

Roberto opened the scoring, with Roberto Carlos, Abraham and a spectacular volley from Charly giving Racing a 0-4 half time lead.

In the second half the game continued in the same vein, with Playas more concerned with minimising damage than trying to turn the result around. Goals from Amine, Youssef and Charly, the latter executing a direct free-kick, rounded off a 7-0 win.

“After two league matches and two consecutive victories we should not get carried away, but good results always help to work and learn,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Caption: Racing San Miguel juveniles.