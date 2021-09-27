



By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel took three points in their opening 2021-22 season fixture in the Valencian 1st Regional Group 9 with a 3-2 win against CF Popular Orihuela at the Montesico Blanco.

Racing’s goals by Guille, Penalva and Esteban were celebrated in front of the vociferous home fans in what was a five-goal thriller.

The game got off to a good start for the Sanmigueleros following a corner by Penalva was fired home by Guille.

Orihuela’s striker combed the ball over Pablo to level 1-1 at half-time.

In the second half, Penalva netted for Racing following an assist from Chispas to give the hosts a 2-1 lead. Esteban increased Racing’s lead when firing past the visitors goalkeeper to lead 3-1.

CF Popular Orihuela reduced the deficit to 3-2 with a goal from the edge of the area with Racing taking the victory after seven minutes of added time.

“It was a good start to the season with the most important thing taking the three points in front of the enthusiastic San Miguel fans,” said Coach Dani Pérez Williscroft.

SC Torrevieja took a point in a 3-3 home draw against Sporting Dolores. CF Sporting Albatera defeated Orihuela CF B 2-0.

Atletico de Catral CF gained a 1-0 win against Alguena CF. CD Montesinos took a point in a goalless draw at the Municipal Stadium against CD Cox.

CD Benijofar and CF Atletico Algorfa took a point each in a 1-1 draw as did Pinoso CF A and CF Rafal.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 Sporting Saladar hit three goals without reply in a 3-0 win against Elche Dream CF B.

Guardamar Soccer CD returned a 2-0 away win at CD Altet. Atletico Benejuzar A suffered a 2-0 home defeat against visitors Monovar Atletico A.

Caption: Racing San Miguel 3-2 win against CF Popular Orihuela.