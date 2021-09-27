



By Andrew Atkinson, Chief Sports Editor

Orihuela Costa Gaels GAA are looking for new players ahead of the new 2021-22 season.

“Just over nine months since we all got together and played our last game, it’s time to lace up and get back to training,” Lenny Lenihan from Orihuela Costa Gail’s told The Leader.

Orihuela Costa Gaels GAA are part of Gaelic football played on the Costas with the mens senior teams being part of the Andalusian, Iberian and European Leagues.

Gaelic football star Dublin born Gerard ‘Lenny’ Lenihan was at the forefront of inaugurating a Gaelic club in Spain.

O.C Gaels were officially registered in October 2020, based in the the Alicante and Murcia region of Spain, with

Lenihan, 38, who was selected for Ireland in the World Championship in Australia, having won a winner’s medal after defeating Papa New Guinea in 2011, at the forefront.

The team returned back to training in September and Lenny added: “We’re looking for new members to join our great group of lads. Details of our next training session can be found on Facebook.”

Caption: Orihuela Costa Gaels GAA looking for new players.