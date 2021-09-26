IRISH EYES ARE SMILING!





LISTOWEL 66-1 DOUBLE

CURRAGH 39-1 ACCUMULATOR

By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien trained Luxembourg (8-13) and Jeroboam (2-1), Johnny Murtagh trained Magnifico (7-2) and Art Power (4-5) trained by Tim Easterby returned a 39-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info four horse accumulator at The Curragh on Saturday. A Yankee paid £149. Lucky 15 £160.

At Listowel fromthehorsesmouth.info selections Run For Ocar (5-1) and Cosmic Rock (10-1) from 14s returned a 66-1 double.

Each-way tips Ballywilliam Boy (6-1), Zarkareva (6-1) and Hey Johnny (11-4) were placed.

Ballydoyle based O’Brien saddled Tenebrism to win the Cheveley Park at Newmarket along with the Beresford Stakes at The Curragh, saddling Luxembourg to a 4 1/4 lengths win ahead of Manu Et Corde.

“He’s very smart at home and has proved it twice now. He’s very talented and I was very impressed,” said jockey Seamie Heffernan.

“He’s very straightforward, very smooth. His most impressive aspect is that he knows he’s good and he doesn’t show it off.

“He doesn’t show it to you – until you press the button! He’s a very impressive individual.

“When they have a turn of foot like he does, a mile is not out of his reach, although that is a race for middle-distance horses, but a mile is well within his comfort zone,” said Heffernan.

Caption: Gary Noonan rode 10-1 tip Cosmic Rock to victory at Listowel.

