



Caballero brace in CD Murada 3-2 win at UD Ilicitiano

Fran Caballero hit two goals for CD Murada in a 3-2 away win at UD Ilicitiano with Alex Lizon also getting on the scoresheet in the 4a Jornada Regional Preferente on September 25.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 UE Crevilente FB ‘A’ gained a 5-1 away win at Callosa Deportiva CF.

Atletico Club Torrellano ‘B’ took a point in a 1-1 home draw against Formentera CF. FB Redován CF ‘B’ hit five in a 5-2 seven goal thriller against The Burnham Warriors CF.

UD la Co ca Aspense suffered a 5-0 home defeat against CD Horadada. Bigastro CF took three points in a 1-0 away win at CF Inter Santa Pola.

“It’s a second victory of the season in a match with many missed chances, but the important thing is the three points and keeping a clean sheet,” said a Bigastro CF spokesperson.