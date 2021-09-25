



Jonathan Knight finally cross the finishing line in Campoverde at 6.15 on Friday evening following his epic 1800 km bike ride from Tidworth to Murcia, selflessly in support of the Orihuela Costa and Alicante Branches of The Royal British Legion.

He was greeted by his brother Mark, who has driven the support vehicle on the continental leg of his journey, but who was able to speed ahead on the final day to make arrangements for Jonathan’s reception.

Also at the finishing line, to welcome him at Danny’s Bar, along with dozens of local residents, were the President, Chairman and Poppy Appeal Organiser from the Orihuela Costa Branch, Graham Rhodes, Kevin Reardon and Eddie Coleman, along with one very special guest, Chelsea Pensioner Wayne Campbell, who was the first to add his own congratulations at completion of the journey.

Sister in law Jane was on hand at the venue to organise a very successful raffle, the proceeds of which will be added to the monies that the ride has raised through sponsorship on the dedicated GoFundMe page.

If you would like to support Jonathan in his efforts you still have time to do so as the page will not be closed for another week or so. You can find it by visiting: https://gofund.me/67af35ab