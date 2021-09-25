Tarnawa eyes £4.3m Arc de Triomphe – Europe’s richest race





By Andrew Atkinson

The Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on October 3 sees Dermot Weld trained Tarnawa go to post under Christophe Soumillon as 11-4 favourite after finishing a close second in the Irish Champion Stakes.

The Arc de Triomphe is worth £4.3million, being Europe’s richest race over 1½ miles.

Ballydoyle based Aidan O’Brien trained Snowfall has drifted in the market, in the wake of a poor run in the Prix Vermeille at Longchamp – 1-5 favourite – finishing second behind Teona.

Snowfall’s shock defeat over the Arc course and distance has lead it to drift from 9/4 favourite to 9/2, being the O’Brien trained filly’s first defeat of her Classic campaign.

Teona is priced at 12-1, Hurricane Lane is priced at 5/1, amid winning the Doncaster St Leger. William Buick is up on Derby winner Adayar.

Buick had the option of riding Charlie Appleby-trained stablemate Hurricane Lane at Longchamp, but the Godolphin rider chose Adayar. Hurricane Lane’s participation is to be confirmed.

“It’s a hard choice – but William is confident he’s picking the right horse,” said Appleby.

“I’m always happy for jockeys to be able to choose the horse they would like to ride – that means they have confidence in the horse and they take that into the race.

“James Doyle will partner Hurricane Lane in a simple piece of work. Then discussions will take place next week on his participation,” said Appleby.

Adayar won the Derby under Adam Kirby, with Buick aboard Hurricane Lane, who ran third: “A week is a long time in racing, particularly when you are coming into a race such as the Arc.

“We obviously have to take on board the well being of both horses, but also the way the race is taking shape, and, very importantly, the ground at Longchamp.

“The one thing Hurricane Lane does not want is a quick surface. Adayar comes into the versatile category, but we have always felt ease in the ground enhances Hurricane Lane’s prospects.

“Unfortunately, the weather in Paris is out of our hands. There will be discussions with the team, and we will see where we stand, whether we will have one or two Arc runners,” said Appleby.

On Tarnawa, Appleby added: “Fillies at this time of the year, if they are going in the right direction, can be very hard to beat.

“Tarnawa is a Group 1 winner over course and distance; she’s a Breeders’ Cup winner and finished a very good second in the Irish Champion Stakes. Her credentials are first class.”

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe 2021 betting: Tarnawa 11/4, Adayar 3/1, Snowfall 9/2, Hurricane Lane 5/1, Chrono Genesis 12/1, Teona 12/1, Deep Bond 16/1, Raabihah 20/1, Alenquer 25/1, Love 25/1, 33/1 bar.

