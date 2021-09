Orihuela will allocate more than two million euros to operate the vehicle fleet required to sustain the Department of Road Cleaning. Last Tuesday, the council awarded the contract for the change and repair of tyres of the more than 60 vehicles that make up the fleet for 80,026.47 euros.

The acquisition of lubricants, oil and similar will cost 40,620.13 euros and the supply of fuel 1,637,004.50 euros.