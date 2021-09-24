



Recent repairs have now taken place to the perimeter fence of the Playa Flamenca Sports Centre, which borders the nursery school and the main road, which was in poor condition as a result of both it’s age and vandalism.

The new fence is much higher and will provide better security to the Centre. No longer will intruders be able to enter through the holes in the fence during silent hours.

The Councillor for Sports, Víctor Bernabéu, explained that “the work has been carried out at a cost of 15,183.08 euros.