Racing Previews Saturday news and tips at Ripon, Market Rasen, Chelmsford, Curragh and Listowel

O’Brien eyes Curragh success

By Andrew Atkinson

Oasis Prince (4.40) trained by Mark Walford and ridden by Phil Dennis is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C4 Lloyd Landrover Ripon Handicap over 1m 4f on Saturday.

Five-year-old Oasis Prince finished last of six at Beverley (1m 1f) in August – when not getting a clear run and hampered – when returning to the Flat after a spell over Hurdles.

Oasis Prince, who ran second of 14 at Market Rasen last month over hurdles, ran well at Beverley over 1m last season, third under 10st 1lb when trained by Mark Johnston.

Despite not winning since June 2019, when landing a Class 2 at Yarmouth, Oasis Prince is good each-way value at odds of 14-1.

Mark Johnston trained Bowman (4.05) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Class 2 Ripon Cathedral Handicap over six furlongs.

Three-year-old Bowman under Joe Fanning has won at Leicester, Carlisle and Lingfield this season, and finished fourth behind Oso Rapido at Pontefract on Thursday under 9st 12lbs.

At Market Rasen Donald McCain saddles Sacre Pierre (2.45) tipped to win the 2m Juvenile Hurdle under Brian Hughes after winning at Cartmel and Uttoxeter in July and August.

At Chelmsford Hugh Palmer trained Alhawi (7.30), Golden Mac (6.30) ridden by Louis Steward and Iesha (8.30) are tipped in an each-way Patent.

At The Curragh Giselles Ausie (1.25), Montenegro (1.55) and Jeroboam (3.05) trained by Aidan O’Brien are a noted trio.

RIPON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.20 Proclivity. 2.55 Never No Trouble (ew). 3.30 Mark’s Choice (ew). 4.05 Bowman (ew). 4.40 Oasis Prince (ew). 5.15 Artemisia Lomi. 5.50 Singe Anglais.

MARKET RASEN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.10 Mulberry Hill. 2.45 Sacre Pierre. 3.20 Regaby (ew). 3.55 Oscar Montel (ew). 4.30 Rowland Ward (ew). 5.00 Art Man (ew). 5.35 Ultimate Fame.

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.05 Wiff Waff. 5.30 Vitesse Du Son (ew). 6.00 Jensen Benson. 6.30 Golden Mac (ew). 7.00 Rowlston Scar. 7.30 Ahlawi (ew). 8.00 Amalfi Bay (ew). 8.30 Iesha (ew).

CURRAGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.25 Giselles Ausie. 1.55 Montenegro (ew). 2.30 Luxembourg. 3.05 Jeroboam. 3.35 Magnifico (ew). 4.10 Art Power. 4.45 Big Baby Bull (ew). 5.20 Lady Leonora (ew).

LISTOWEL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Dicebox (ew). 1.40 Ballywilliam Boy (ew). 2.15 Run For Oscar (ew). 2.50 Cosmic Rock (ew). 3.25 Shannon Gray (ew). 4.00 Zarkareva. 4.35 Ask Cory (ew). 5.10 Hey Johnny (ew).

Captions: Oasis Prince (4.40) ridden by Phil Dennis at Ripon.

