Racing Previews news and tips on Saturday at Newmarket, Haydock Park and Chester





Majestic Dawn (16-1) Dane Jupiter (14-1) and Chichester (15-2) eye Cambridgeshire Newmarket glory

By Andrew Atkinson

A mammoth 37 runners go to post in the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap (3.40) over 1m 1f at Newmarket on Saturday.

Majestic Dawn (16-1) with William Buick up, Dane Jupiter (14-1) trained by Joseph O’Brien and Chichester (15-2) saddled by Keith Dalgleish and ridden by Hollie Doyle are tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Uncle Bryn goes to post as favourite, after a notable win at Ascot this month.

“He’s a horse I know very well having won on him twice – but it’s his first time in a field of this size. I’m hoping for a big run,” said jockey Rob Havlin.

Punters have cut Frankie Dettori’s mount Magical Morning’s odds from 12s to 7-1, with Astro King also well supported in the market.

The Group One Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes over 6 furlongs sees Richard Fahey trained Perfect Power (3.00) tipped to notch up a fourth win, after success at Deauville on August 22 in the Darley Prix G1 Morny Stakes.

Sacred Bridge (2.25) undefeated in four outings is tipped to land the G1 Juddmonte Cheveley Park Fillies Stakes over 6f, with Colin Keane up for trainer Ger Lyons.

1.15: Love You Grandpa (ew). Coroebus (1.50) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick is tipped to win the G2 Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes over 1m, noted having won on debut in August.

4.15 Bint Elmalek (ew). 4.50 Cashew (4.50). 5.24 Corvair (ew).

NEWMARKET G1 JUDDMONTE CHEVELEY PARK FILLIES STAKES 6F (2.25pm) Runners and jockeys.

Armor Pat Dobbs

Asymmetric Martin Harley

Castle Star Jamie Spencer

Caturra Adam Kirby

Dr Zempf Colin Keane

Go Bears Go Rossa Ryan

HMS Endeavour TBC

New York City TBC

Perfect Power Christophe Soumillon

Twilight Jet Leigh Roche

At Haydock Park Afaak (2.05) is selected each-way in the Betway Class 2 Handicap over 1m.

Fifth of 11 at Newbury last month, seven-year-old Afaak trained by Charlie Hills and ridden by Kieran Shoemark is priced at 12-1.

William Haggas saddles Pride Of Priory (4.25) with Cieren Fallon up, tipped to win the Betway Casino Handicap over 1m 2f after impressing when winning at Ripon in August.

At Chester Brian The Snail (2.35) trained by Richard Fahey is tipped each-way at 14-1 under Barry McHugh.

Rob Hornby rides Andrew Balding trained Auriferous (5.25) tipped to win the Roodee Fireworks Extravaganza Handicap over 1m 6f.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Kick On Girl. 1.30 Badr (ew). 2.05 Afaak (ew). 2.40 Jawwaal. 3.15 Nine Tales (ew). 3.50 Dancing Harry (ew). 4.25 Pride Of Priory.

CHESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.00 Bolton Abbey (ew). 2.35 Brian The Snail (ew). 3.10 Harb (ew). 3.45 Satono Japan (ew). 4.20 Phlegon (ew). 4.55 Galah (ew). 5.25 Auriferous.

Caption: William Buick rides Majestic Dawn (3.40) in bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

The post Racing Previews news and tips on Saturday at Newmarket, Haydock Park and Chester appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.