



Orihuela Council has submitted a bid for 3 million euro of European Funds to launch it’s Tourism Sustainability Plan covering 17 different proposals.

Perhaps the most audacious is the acquisition of 3 electric buses that will link the entire municipal area, the old town with the coast and the districts.

Other schemes include the launch of a reality app as well as an electric bicycle service for those arriving by AVE that will allow them to move around the town in the bike lanes that are currently being planned.

The councillor for Tourism, Mariola Rocamora, said that her department has worked hard to present a project according to the current needs of Orihuela, with the aim of both tourism and the sustainable development of the city.