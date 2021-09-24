



The September meeting of the Hondón Valley Branch of the Royal British Legion took place at Tipsy Terrace, Hondón de los Frailes and saw a number of new and returning members. The Chairman Neil Pavitt read a letter from the National Chairman and Message from Her Majesty the Queen thanking members of the Legion for their continuing commitment to the Armed Forces Community and recognising the 100th Anniversary of the Charity.

Members were updated on Branch events for later this year – the Centenary Poppy Ball, Golf Day and Remembrance Service on 11th November.

The Branch was also celebrating its 15th Anniversary and members and guests were invited to choose a bookmark for the occasion. These were individually made by members Peggy Wyatt and Lucy Pavitt. The evening ended with a “The Price is Right” type competition which caused much hilarity!

Details about Branch events can be obtained by emailing the secretary on

hondonvalley.secretary@rbl.community