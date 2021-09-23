



In Torrevieja, the Alzheimer’s Association of Family and Friends read out their manifesto, demanding action to improve the diagnosis and the standard of living of people suffering from the disease including improvements in primary care for an earlier diagnosis, budget allocation for a comprehensive care plan for people diagnosed with the disease, and investment in Alzheimer’s research.

The councillors of NGOs and Social Welfare, Concha Sala and Tomás Ballester, attented the event in the AFA center.

In Los Montesinos, the students of the La Marquesa VI Employment Workshop: Social and Health Care for Dependent People in Social Institutions highlighted their campaign to make visible and raise awareness about the disease.

On the town hall balcony they displayed a banner with a tree symbolizing the human brain, a metaphor to reflect the disease and its phases.