



A PAINTING of Los Montesinos Church Bell tower is to help raise money at Christmas for children of the Vega Baja town with sales of a printed copy in conjunction with Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

“The money raised will be used to buy Christmas gifts for the children”, said Mayor Butron.

The original painting in oils on canvas is by Sue Sedgwick from Preston, Lancashire, undertaken in 2010 after a commission by Los Montesinos residents Andrew and Helen Atkinson.

Sue Sedgwick told The Leader: “Whilst I don’t as a rule do commissions, as I find it so hard to part with my work, I am delighted my painting of Los Montesinos can be used to give some pleasure to local children at Christmas, especially at this difficult time for everyone.

“My thanks go to Andrew and Helen Atkinson for giving me the opportunity to do a good deed.”

Printed copies of the painting are available from Los Montesinos Town Hall reception at €5 from September 27.

Caption: Los Montesinos Church Bell tower prints to raise money for children.