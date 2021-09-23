



With fall officially underway, you need the right get-up alongside the best types of golf clubs if you want to look stylish at the golf course. In case you don’t know what to wear, then you’re in luck! Below are a couple of golf apparel that will make you look chic this fall.

True Linkswear TL-01

Let’s start from the bottom and talk about shoes. While there are many great footwear out there, you should choose the True Linkswear TL-01 over them as your main golf shoes this fall.

Made from premium Nappa leather, this sneaker is built to help you stay stylish as you swing your way to the 19th hole. It features EVA cushioned midsoles to keep your feet comfortable in and out of the golf course. And its neutral platforms help you stay stable even on rough terrain. Plus, its uppers are made from water- and oil-resistant material, allowing your feet to stay warm and dry while wearing them.

Kentwool Men’s Standard Golf Socks

Of course, you’ll need the right socks to complement your golfing footwear. And as far as socks are concerned, few other products can beat Kentwool Men’s Standard Golf Socks.

Kentwool socks are arguably the best golf socks to pair with your golf shoes. They are available in a wide range of colors and designs, and they come in various styles. Take their Classic Crew socks for instance.

This particular item can snugly keep your mid calf warm while simultaneously offering maximum support. By getting this and other Kentwool socks, you’ll look stylish and stay comfortable during the autumn season.

FootJoy Performance Tapered Fit Trousers

Moving on, let’s talk about pants. While there are many brands out there that offer great golf pants, FootJoy’s Performance Tapered Fit Trousers are our top pick this fall.

As you might have heard, FootJoy has produced some of the best golf apparel and footwear the world has ever seen. With their Performance Tapered Fit Trousers, they continue this upward trend. If anything, these pants are very comfortable and breathable. Made from premium nylon fabric, it allows you to stay flexible and mobile on the golf course. As an added bonus, it comes with anti-microbial features alongside its various color choices.

Mack Weldon DRYKNIT T-Shirt Polo

Next, let’s take a look at polo shirts. More specifically, let’s check out Mack Weldon’s DRYKNIT T-Shirt Polo. alongside the feature below, what makes this shirt great is that you can wear it on other seasons.

Mack Weldon DRYKNIT T-Shirt Polos are made with both functionality and style in mind. Made from soft sueded cotton jersey and Moisture-wicking TransDRY® technology, it can help you stay dry while at the golf course. It also comes in relaxed fitting sizes, allowing it to stay breathable and comfortable. And to ensure it’s easy to put on the DRYKNIT T-Shirt Polo comes with tennis tails.

Adidas Golf Men’s Climacool UPF Long Sleeve Polo

Alternatively, you can go for the Adidas Golf Men’s Climacool UPF Long Sleeve Polo if you’re too conscious about exposing your arms. Despite being a long-sleeved shirt, it can keep you cool and comfortable even on warmer autumn days.

One of the most notable features of the Adidas Golf Men’s Climacool UPF Long Sleeve Polo is its Climacool fabric. This special material absorbs moisture and sweat from your body, allowing you to stay dry and comfortable while at the course. The shirt’s mesh ventilation construction also enables better breathability and flexibility. And since it contains 92% polyester and 8% elastane, it provides UPF 50+ sun protection to boot.

Ping Norse S2 Reversible Vest

Since you’re going to face cooler climate during the autumn months, you might as well get a nice vest to go with your golf get-up. And when it comes to keeping out chills and making you look chic, the Ping Norse S2 Reversible Vest is one of your best bets.

Warm and lightweight, the Ping Norse S2 Reversible Vest comes with Primaloft Gold Insulation to provide premium wind and water resistance. Its material also has thermal properties to keep you snug during colder autumn days. But more importantly, this vest is both stylish and functional, with a quilted design, chest pockets, and reversible capabilities.

Callaway Long Sleeve Full-Zip Wind Jacket

But if it’s really cold at the golf course, you might be better off with a jacket instead of a simple vest. In case you don’t have one yet, get the Callaway Long Sleeve Full-Zip Wind Jacket.

The Callaway Long Sleeve Full-Zip Wind Jacket has a lot going for it. For one thing, it features Callaway’s trademark Opti-Repel technology to make the jacket more resistant against the harsh elements. It also comes with the Opti-Shield to screen you from the sun’s more harmful ultraviolet rays. And since this jacket is made from 100% polyester, you can clean it through your washing machine (although it’s still recommended that you dry clean it instead).

Get the Best Golf Apparel This Fall

Autumn is a great season to whip out your golf clubs and visit the course. So if you’re going golfing this fall, you might as well do it in style and comfort. Get the clothing items listed above, and you’ll definitely make heads turn at the greens.