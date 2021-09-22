



Torrevieja Tennis Club player Charo Esquiva finished in third place in the Rafa Nadal Tour de Mallorca Master last week, for the second consecutive year, despite the fact that she was competing against players a year older than her.

In the quarterfinals she beat the runner-up of Spain, Marina Gatell by 6-2 7-5, however, in the semifinals, she fell at the hands of the third seed Eugenia Menéndez. Prior to the final she was able to win the match for third and fourth place when she beat fourth-seeded Aranai Martínez by 4-6 6-0 12-10.

The prizes were presented by Rafa Nadal who congratulated and encouraged all the winners to work hard and continue improving.