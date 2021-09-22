



The Councillor for Commerce and Industry, Víctor Bernabéu, announced the second call for the supplementary grants within the ‘Resist Plan’ which is making available 2,077,000 euros for distribution among all the commercial sectors in the municipality that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and that were left out in the first phase.

So far 533 companies have benefited from these grants receiving more than 900,000 euros.

“This subsidy is very important for the autonomous productive sectors of Orihuela and the small companies in the hotel, restaurant, leisure, cultural and sports industries. Three months ago I denounced that they had been left out by the Consell, and that it was not acceptable. Now, finally, I can announce that everyone will be eligible to receive this aid ”, Bernabéu confirmed.