HELP Vega Baja – EVERYTHING 50 Cents!





Fundraising for charities has become extremely difficult with charities such as HELP Vega Baja. The pandemic brought with it many restrictions on public gatherings and with many of their regular supporters not coming over to Spain, fundraising has been badly hit.

However, the determination of the committee, volunteers and the generosity of supporters ensured that they have been able to meet the increased demand for support.

President of HELP Vega Baja, Michele Masson told us “The number of requests for our help has increased 100% over the past 18 months with many people looking not only for advice and information but also for support applying for benefits such as attendance allowance and emotional support.

As always, all our support is offered free of charge. People, struggling with chronic illness and their carers have been particularly hard hit and much of our attention has been focused on helping this group of people as much as we can, with more projects in the pipeline.

The committee has had to think out of the box in order to meet the demand and to raise sufficient funds to ensure we were equipped to support people in the best way possible. Our new Welfare Room which thanks to Chris at BBKC, will enable us to speak freely in a quiet environment with people who may be going through some very difficult times.

We would like to also thank Sir Roy Molyneaux from The Bridge Golf Society (The Stagger Inn, Rojales) and The Celts Club de Golf who gave donations that enabled us to purchase materials for the build and furniture.

The main income at present is from sales in our charity shop and regular car boot sales. We have decided to organise a “50 cent Friday” on the 1st October from 10 am at our shop in San Miguel (Calle Lope de Vega) where everything will be offered at just 50 cents – dresses, coats, jackets, absolutely everything!

Hopefully this will raise some much-needed funds. Please come along and meet the team and get yourself some great bargains whilst at the same time supporting our charity.

Everyone who comes along and buys something on the day will also be entered into a draw for a great raffle prize”.

If you would like to find out more about HELP Vega Baja and the work they do, please contact the charity on 966 723 733 or email office@helpvegabaja.com This is also the contact if you are interested in volunteering.