



Renovation works are now underway on the drinking water network in Calle Mayor de La Zenia in Orihuela Costa.

With the contract signed last Friday, work will get underway in the coming days that will see the renovation of 750 linear meters of pipelines, as well as the installation of 60 connections.

Councillor Noguera explained that “the current network is 30 years old, with a large presence of obsolete material. This has been having an effect in recent years with the increase in the frequency of breakdowns of the network that translates into greater leaks of drinking water, higher operating and maintenance costs, more supply cuts, and a worse quality of service provided to users ”.

The work will cost € 119,941.49, with 50% subsidised by the Alicante Provincial Council, and with a completion period of three months.