



Atlético Pinatarense 2-2 SC Torrevieja CF

SC Torrevieja CF femeninos never-say-die attitude paid dividends in a pre-season friendly against Atlético Pinatarense ahead of the 2021-22 season.

SC Torrevieja CF travelled to Lo Pagan, gaining a 2-2 draw after trailing 2-0, with coach Salinero, Crespo, starting line-up of Myriam, Elle, Cristina, Sofía, Albita, Rama, Loarces, Celia, Alba María and Amaya.

In an end-to-end game, Alba came close to scoring for Torrevieja on 24 minutes, with the visitors trailing 2-0 at the interval.

Within minutes of the second half Alba netted, to reduce the arrears at 1-2.

Atletico Pinataranese looked like taking the victory – until the

88th minute, when Laura Cano popped-up to equalise.

Caption: SC Torrevieja CF femenino action against Atlético Pinatarense.