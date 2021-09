Another generous donation of adult cat and kitten food. Also cleaning materials, disposable gloves and lots more from Pia in Catral, who has previously donated many times to the shelter.

Also to Babs from Quesada who delivered the donation and, once again, generously donated items herself.

Thank you both for your very generous and crucial donations. For further information see Facebook – Concejalía de Protección Animal de Torrevieja.