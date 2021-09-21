



The San Fulgencio Council has released a new promotional video to encourage tourism in the municipality. Councillor Darren Parmenter, said that “San Fulgencio is a municipality with the Mediterranean Sea close by and it is also surrounded by wonderful natural landscapes; an ideal location to attract tourists and future residents who are looking for something more than the traditional beach vacation or lifestyle. ”

The video begins with a message from the mayor, José Sampere, in which he welcomes thanks who have been able to visit the municipality this summer, after the relaxation of travel restrictions. The presentation lasts about four minutes, and has been made by a local audiovisual company showing all areas of the municipality, both the town and the urbanisation.

The images place a special emphasis on the heritage of the area, with spectacular pictures of important archaeological sites dating back to the Iberian period, “with the aim of also promoting the mixture of tradition and modernity present in San Fulgencio, in addition to presenting much of the magnificent gastronomy that the area can offer”, said the councillor.

Parmenter said that he hopes the video will generate interest and we can show exactly what the municipality can offer the visitor.

The video is well worth a look and can be seen at the following link: https://youtu.be/tW6YedMKXEk