



The ‘president’ of the Generalitat , Ximo Puig , said on Monday that the good epidemiological situation will allow the easing of coronavirus restrictions as of September 27, when the current measures end, with the aim of “taking a decisive step toward normalisation “on 9 October, the Valencian Community Day holiday.

He has also said that he will open dialogue with the hospitality and leisure sectors to “see whether the covid passport can be introduced and under what conditions”, which he sees as an instrument that will guarantee the safety of the public.

In statements to the media made on Monday in both Sagunt and València, Puig explained that the experts and the Ministry of Health are evaluating, this week, procedures that will all him to make the restrictions more flexible, suggestions that are likely to be discussed at the covid interdepartmental commission that must meet later this week.

The President celebrated a further reduction in the accumulated incidence which continues to decrease as vaccinations progress, highlighting the “interesting experience” on Sunday of vaccinating people without an appointment at the Mestalla stadium before a Valencia CF match. It is about looking for all the people who have not yet been vaccinated because “it is something that we must all do to ensure the safety of ourselves, our family and the whole of society.”

He appealed to the public saying that they must not reject the vaccine because “the majority of young people who have died had not been vaccinated” and if the last wave of the pandemic had occurred without immunisation “we would be mourning thousands of deceased people. ” He has said that he hopes to be able to reach 90% of Valencians in the coming days.

On the possibility of requesting the COVID passport in bars and restaurants, Puig has said that he is willing to discuss it with these sectors and adding that it has been implemented in many European countries. “It is a solution to open faster and with fewer restrictions, and we are going to look seriously at this area”, he confirmed.